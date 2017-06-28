KING
Close

Evening Travels: Jim Dever heads to Peru

Jim Dever, KING 7:30 PM. PDT June 28, 2017

PUERTO MALDONADO, PERU - Jim goes on a rainforest adventure in the Peruvian Amazon, where the humidity is near 100 percent and where a single bite from certain insects could end your life.

