KING
Close

Am I related to a president or a bank robber?

When you walk into the LDS Family Discovery Center, you never know what you might...discover.

Michael King , KING 7:30 PM. PDT July 20, 2017

BELLEVUE, WASH. - When you walk into the Seattle Family Discovery Center, you never know what you might ... discover.

Family history consultants help you research your roots. There's a “Discover my Story Wall,” where you can learn the meaning of your name, find out where you came from on interactive maps, visit the “Picture my Story” corner to see yourself the same way your ancestors looked or visit the “Record my Story” room -- a state of the art studio where you talk about your family with pictures then download the recording to share with family.  

The services at the Seattle Family Discovery Center are free.  

Seattle Family Discovery Center
(866) 406-1830
15205 SE 28th St.
Bellevue, WA 98007

The Seattle Family Discover Center is located behind the LDS Temple. Book appointments here.

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV

KING

Greenlake Pitch & Putt lets you relax on the golf course

KING

Lakedale Resort: The San Juan Island place that started the glamping craze

KING

Tacoma grandmother is also a guerilla artist

KING

Sail Sand Point puts kids at the helm

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories