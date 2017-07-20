Am I related to a president or a bank robber?

BELLEVUE, WASH. - When you walk into the Seattle Family Discovery Center, you never know what you might ... discover.
Family history consultants help you research your roots. There's a “Discover my Story Wall,” where you can learn the meaning of your name, find out where you came from on interactive maps, visit the “Picture my Story” corner to see yourself the same way your ancestors looked or visit the “Record my Story” room -- a state of the art studio where you talk about your family with pictures then download the recording to share with family.
The services at the Seattle Family Discovery Center are free.
Seattle Family Discovery Center
(866) 406-1830
15205 SE 28th St.
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Seattle Family Discover Center is located behind the LDS Temple. Book appointments here.
