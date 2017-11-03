Aladdin is from Renton.

Who knew Aladdin could skate like this?!

And who knew he's from Renton? At least the guy who PLAYS Aladdin in Disney on Ice is. He's Brendyn Hatfield And it just keeps getting beter. His on-ice partner, Jasmine, is his wife, Jessica.

They met eight years ago while both performing for a touring show in Holland. They married three years later.

You can see both this weekend at ShoWare Center in Kent. The show moves to Everett next weekend.

© 2017 KING-TV