Airhook travel gadget holds your stuff

You're on a cramped airplane with a jacket, your headphones, phone, iPad. Then, they hand you a beverage?! The captain says, 'Have a pleasant flight!' And you're thinkin', 'Yeah right!' But a Seattle inventor may make that possible again with the Airhook.

KING 7:44 PM. PDT July 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories