AGT host Tyra Banks says smize hypnotism would be her talent

Tyra Banks says her talent would be the ability to hypnotize the world with her smize.

SEATTLE - America’s Got Talent is back for its 12th season. All the judges are back but there is one big change, a new host.

Tyra Banks spoke with Evening reporter Kim Holcomb about her new role as the show’s host.

Kim Holcomb (KH): was it a pretty easy decision to join the show?

Tyra Banks (TB): Well it was an interesting decision. So, I got the offer, and then I called my mom, and I was like, "Mama, should I do this? I don't know. What do you think?" And she was just like, "Why are you calling me? This is really a waste of time. You are a fool. You are crazy. You are making crazy faces all the time. You know how to make somebody feel better about themselves when they're crying and feel like their world is crumbling because they didn't get their way or their dream. And you can be fierce and work a stage. So, you get off this phone and you call Mr. Simon Cowell right now and you say yes."

KH: What a great story. How have the judges been treating you?

TB: Mel B is just super sweet. She's always texting and just checking in on me, especially the first couple of days. Very maternal and warm. Heidi, I've known forever because we've been Victoria's Secret models together, and we were very close as Victoria's Secret models. I was probably closer to her than any other Angel, I guess. So, it's nice to be reunited with Heidi. Howie is my buddy. We have lunch together every day at "America's Got Talent." During our breaks, we eat lunch with our friends. And Simon is like Papa. Like how I'm Mama on "America's Next Top Model," Simon is Papa on "AGT." Except he, you know, has this image like he's this lion. He is a dear. He is very sweet and very warm and very cuddly, and then the cameras come on, and he's like [not so sweet]. So, it's like, hmmm I think he's compensating for a very sensitive spirit.

KH: So, tell me, if you audition for this show, what would your talent be?

TB: My talent would be the power to smize and to get the entire audience to smize with me involuntarily. So, it is like a hypnotist. I would say, "Everyone close your eyes. And then now when you open them, you will be piercing at me, you will be convincing the world to love you through your smize." And then everybody at home would be hypnotized and would be smizing, too. And that would be my talent: smiling with your eyes.

KH: I knew you would say that! Well, Tyra Banks, best of luck as the new host of "America’s Got Talent!" We'll be watching you tonight.

TB: Thank you so much!

