PORTLAND, ORE. - The After School Shred Academy at the Lumberyard Bike Park in Portland is helping kids to literally jump to the next level.

Riders practice in an indoor bike park that features more than 60,000 sq. ft. of professionally designed riding space. This ten-week program for all ages includes jump lines, pump tracks, skill sections and technical trail riding for beginners to experts. The program runs throughout the Fall.

Founder Michael Whitesel says “The number one rule is to have fun, we also want to ensure that everyone is safe as possible”.

