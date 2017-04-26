Adorable social media campaign helps shelter dogs find new homes

Volunteer Molly Clark orders a "Puppuccino" for shelter dog Ehu from the Silverdale Starbucks drive-through.

The Kitsap Humane Society in Silverdale is using a viral social media campaign to help find forever homes for shelter dogs.

Every Tuesday, a different dog is pictured enjoying a cup of whipped cream from the Starbucks secret menu – also known as a “Puppuccino.” The photos are hashtagged “Puppuccino Pals.”

The images are so popular, the Humane Society’s Instagram account has grown from 300 followers to more than 5,000 in just a few months.

Watch the story to meet volunteer Molly Clark, who helped develop the idea!

This story was produced as part of our Women Who Inspire special.

Kitsap Humane Society

(360) 692-6977

9167 Dickey Rd NW

Silverdale, WA 98383

