Actress Rebel Wilson launches plus-size fashion line at Seattle Nordstrom

Rebel Wilson X Angels is the actresses' new plus size collection (Photo: Erickson, Anne, Custom)

SEATTLE - Pacific Northwest fans lined up recently outside Seattle’s downtown Nordstrom to see their icon:

‘She's beautiful, she's funny,’ said fan Stella Phillips.

‘I'm here because Rebel's been an inspiration to me for years! Her style is to die for!’ Victoria Heeman added.





They came out to see actress and comedienne Rebel Wilson, who's known for her swagger, and her size.

Which is the same size as 67 percent of women in America, FYI.

Wilson is launching a collection that meets the demand for fun fashions that start at size 14.

‘I personally thought like there wasn't enough choice out there in Plus Size fashion,’ said Wilson.

It's called Rebel Wilson X Angels -- clothes that reflect Rebel's fashion sensibilities.

Here are a few of her go-to tips for looking great as a larger sized woman:

‘I definitely like showing a bit of décolletage, as they say in Paris.'

‘Skirt length? The skirt should come just to the bottom of the knees.'

'I like a more fitted sleeve -- I think that's more flattering.'

All in keeping with this fashion philosophy:

‘I feel like you shouldn't try to hide your best assets -- you should kinda show it off!’ laughed the actress, who’s best known for her character Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect movies – a woman who owns her curves.





This Aussie actress was impressed by the Northwest, telling her fans:

‘This is my first time in Seattle, it's so beautiful -- I wanna jump in that harbor!’

And she had a hug for everyone who stood in line to meet her.

‘The women that come up to me feel really real and genuine.’ the actress replied when asked what her favorite thing is about her fans.

And with the launch of Rebel Wilson X Angels -- she's hoping to return some of that love by giving her plus size fans more choices, and more clothes that inspire confidence.

