Actress Rebel Wilson launches plus-size fashion line at Seattle Nordstrom
With the launch of Rebel Wilson's X Angels fashion line, she's hoping to return some of that love her plus-size fans show her by giving them more choices, and more clothes that inspire confidence.
KING 10:34 AM. PDT July 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Movies at Magnuson canceled
-
The 3 biggest eatrhquake threats
-
Create a disaster preparedness kit
-
What the new distracted driving law actually enforces
-
Graphic: Areas of Seattle that would be flooded in a tsunami
-
New law: drivers can't hold cell phones
-
Rollover accident turns to rescue for one driver
-
Tacoma 5th most competitive housing market
-
People want answers after 'Snooty' the manatee dies from tragic accident
-
VERIFY: Will Cracking Your Knuckles Cause Arthritis?
More Stories
-
Seattle on track to break record dry streakJul 25, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
-
4 fires set at Ballard homeless camps overnightJul 25, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
-
3.0 earthquake hit Bremerton TuesdayJul 25, 2017, 3:03 a.m.