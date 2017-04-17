Accountant shares office space with dozens of birds

Accountant Lisa Brandmeier and one of her officemates.

Lisa Brandmeier of Kent is all business.

"We do corporate taxes, payroll, bookkeeping, quarterlies," Brandmeier said.

The accountant knows taxes inside and out, from Schedule A to 1040 EZ. But her office is for the birds.

"It gets annoying," she said. "It gets loud."

Lisa's accounting business is located in the middle of a parrot supply and boarding facility called Inca's Secret

"I really was only going to just sell a few toys. It wasn't really intended to get this big," Brandmeier said.

The side business grew - and so did the noise - as Lisa began rescuing and boarding dozens of parrots in her building. Now, it's hard to tell if this is an accounting firm full of birds or a parrot shop with a pet accountant.

Lisa wouldn't have it any other way.

"There's nothing better than having a parrot as a companion," Brandmeier said.

