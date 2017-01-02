KING
Close

A Wheely Great DareDever

Can Jim Dever scale new heights to keep the Seattle Great Wheel shining bright?

Jim Dever , KING 7:30 PM. PST January 02, 2017

SEATTLE - What's it take to change a light on the Seattle Great Wheel? Jim Dever finds out in this edition of DareDever. Just don't look down.

Seattle Great Wheel website

Miner's Landing website


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories