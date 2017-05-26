A visit To Tacoma's OCD Candy Company

The OCD Candy Company in Tacoma (Photo: KING TV)

TACOMA, WASH. - Down on Tacoma's Antique Row, there's a store whose very name sheds light on a disorder shared by 5 million Americans. It's called the OCD Candy Company and it was started by Ellen Laguatan.



The OCD Candy Company in Tacoma (Photo: KING TV)



"I actually have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder myself," says Laguatan,"I had my first real panic attack when I was 21. It almost sent me to he hospital. My particular flavor of OCD comes in counting and organizing, particularly the number three. Some forms of it are absolutely devastating. People can't leave their house."

Every package of candy comes arranged in particular colors and in numbers divisible by three. The OCD Candy Company sells order in a world of chaos.

OCD Candy Company

(253) 383-7107

753 St Helens Ave

Tacoma, WA 98404

