A traditional taste of Vietnam at Ba Bar - Voted 2017's BEST Vietnamese

SEATTLE, WASH. - It's simple, and it's good. That's the philosophy at Ba Bar, which rings true from the moment you walk in. The casual atmosphere and inviting hosts make you feel right at home. The food is simple but packs big flavor, just like the food you'd find on the streets of Saigon.

We tried the Bánh Cuốn, two ways. It's a rice noodle dish with ground pork, wood ear mushroom and minced shallots. The Hà Nội version is prepared so you construct the layers, the Sài Gòn version is a rolled noodle preparation.



The Sai Gon style Banh Cuon

Owner Eric Bahn says their signature dish, Bún Bò Huế, will beat out Phở as the next big food trend. It's a spicy central soup with beef and pork shank, lemongrass and shrimp sauce.



The Bun Bo Hue at Ba Bar



The rotisserie chicken is seasoned with lemongrass and shallots Another favorite was the northwest rotisserie chicken. It's seasoned with lemongrass AND shallot, and we chose the broken rice as our side.

Ba Bar has three locations:



CAPITOL HILL

550 12th Avenue

Seattle, Wa 98122



Hours

Sunday - Thursday

10AM to 2AM

Friday & Saturday

10AM to 4AM

Lunch 10AM to 3PM

Dinner 3PM to 11PM

SOUTH LAKE UNION

500 Terry Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109 Hours

Tuesday - Saturday

11AM to 11PM

Sunday & Monday

11AM to 9PM

Lunch 11AM to 3PM

Dinner 3PM to Close U-VILLAGE

2685 NE 46th St.

Seattle, WA 98105 Hours

Monday - Wednesday

11AM to 10PM

Thursday & Friday

11AM to 1AM

Saturday

11AM to 1AM

Sunday

11AM to 10PM

Ba Bar was named 2017's BEST Vietnamese food in Western Washington in our annual viewer's poll.

