A tour of Evening's brand new catamaran

Signature Yachts and Seattle Boat Show partnered with Evening to bring the show out on the water!

SEATTLE - Behold the Lucia 40. It's a Fountaine Pajot sailing catamaran, which was designed and built in France.

It offers elegant and contemporary lines, generous living spaces in which to relax and a wonderful amount of light throughout the boat.

The following are some of its features:

Salon (living area) with large panoramic wrap around windows

Generous countertop space for meals

Built-in L-shaped sofa

Large covered deck at the rear of the boat

Teak table and seating for eight

Three suites

Walk-in shower

Large storage

Hanging lockers

Lounge area that spans more than 32 square feet

To learn more, check out Signature Yachts , the Pacific Northwest Dealer for Beneteau sailing yachts, Fountaine Pajot catamarans and more. And mark your calendars for the Seattle Boat Show (Jan. 26, 2018 through Feb. 3, 2018).

