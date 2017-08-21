A tour of Evening's brand new catamaran

SEATTLE - Behold the Lucia 40. It's a Fountaine Pajot sailing catamaran, which was designed and built in France.
It offers elegant and contemporary lines, generous living spaces in which to relax and a wonderful amount of light throughout the boat.
The following are some of its features:
- Salon (living area) with large panoramic wrap around windows
- Generous countertop space for meals
- Built-in L-shaped sofa
- Large covered deck at the rear of the boat
- Teak table and seating for eight
- Three suites
- Walk-in shower
- Large storage
- Hanging lockers
- Lounge area that spans more than 32 square feet
To learn more, check out Signature Yachts, the Pacific Northwest Dealer for Beneteau sailing yachts, Fountaine Pajot catamarans and more. And mark your calendars for the Seattle Boat Show (Jan. 26, 2018 through Feb. 3, 2018).
Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs