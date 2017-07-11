A timely history of Seattle clocks

Rob Ketcherside offers a timely tour of Seattle's historic clocks

SEATTLE - Bankers and jewelers set up ornate clocks high above busy sidewalks as a public service, and as a way to advertise.

“They did it because people didn't have wrist watches back then,” says Ketcherside.

Ketcherside has been studying the history of Seattle's clocks for a few years now.

“The biggest surprise for me was to learn that Seattle had a clock maker of its own.” he says.

The clock maker was named Joseph Mayer. And he had something to do with just about every historic clock you'll see on the tour .Including the ones at King Street Station which was built ten years before Smith Tower.

“It was the tallest building in the city and it's got this glowing beacon of a clock that could be seen for miles,” says Ketcherside.

Time never stands still. And neither have many of the clocks on Ketcherside's tour. Including the one in front of FX McRory's

“You'd think that this clock had been here forever, ” he says. “But in reality this clock has been all over the place. It's been in private homes. It's been in front of several different stores.”

How times have changed here in Seattle.

You can take a self guided tour of thirty of Seattle’s historic clocks.

If you enjoy exploring Seattle history, Ketcherside has also written a book called Lost Seattle.

