A taste of Texas in Western Washington - KING 5 Evening

If you're looking for authentic, "no sauce is boss" style barbecue, head over to Jeff's Texas Style BBQ in Marysville. It's definitely worth the trip!Owner and pitmaster Jeff Knock is serious about making meat that's perfectly smoked, so much so that he

KING 7:41 PM. PDT October 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories