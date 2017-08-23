Tacoma artist creates unique characters from the basement of Court House Square

TACOMA, WASH. - Puppeteer Artist Jeremy Gregory, a Tacoma Washington native, creates his works from personal inspiration and life experiences.

As a hyperactive child, Jeremy found solace in creativity; it was his way to focus extra energy and emotions.

Currently, Jeremy is working on his characters and the production of his stop-motion world titled "The Believables," with characters like Bucky, Grommet, Reggie “Dirty Banana” Jordan, Randy, and others.

The characters are inspired from his 90s skateboarding friends of downtown Tacoma.

“I was just at the point that I was too old for skateboarding, but I get that same feeling from posing these puppets, is like re-learning skating,” said Jeremy.

His studio, Candy Teeth Creative, and the fantasy world of The Belivables is in the basement of the Court House Square.

Court House Square

(253) 326-1354

1102 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV