Tacoma artist creates unique characters from the basement of Court House Square

This Tacoma puppeteer found friends in the strangest of places... The basement of Court House Square.

Jose Cedeno , KING 7:49 PM. PDT August 23, 2017

TACOMA, WASH. - Puppeteer Artist Jeremy Gregory, a Tacoma Washington native, creates his works from personal inspiration and life experiences.

As a hyperactive child, Jeremy found solace in creativity; it was his way to focus extra energy and emotions.

Currently, Jeremy is working on his characters and the production of his stop-motion world titled "The Believables," with characters like Bucky, Grommet,  Reggie “Dirty Banana” Jordan, Randy, and others.

The characters are inspired from his 90s skateboarding friends of downtown Tacoma.

“I was just at the point that I was too old for skateboarding, but I get that same feeling from posing these puppets, is like re-learning skating,” said Jeremy.

His studio, Candy Teeth Creative, and the fantasy world of The Belivables is in the basement of the Court House Square.

Court House Square
(253) 326-1354
1102 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402

 

