Weather Alert Fire Weather Watch
A store that must be seen to be believed

What would you do if you found yourself in the world's largest bead store?

Saint Bryan, KING 7:43 PM. PDT August 11, 2017

LACEY, WASH. - Team Evening visited Shipwreck Beads in Lacey for a Field Trip Friday.

Shipwreck Beads has the largest selection of beads in the world. And Team Evening offered up the world's largest selection of puns.

On Saturday, August 26,  Shipwreck Beads hosts its fifth annual artisan fair, featuring 80 local artists. 

Shipwreck Beads
(800) 950-4232
8560 Commerce Pl Dr NE, Lacey, WA 98516

 

