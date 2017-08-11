A store that must be seen to be believed

LACEY, WASH. - Team Evening visited Shipwreck Beads in Lacey for a Field Trip Friday.

Shipwreck Beads has the largest selection of beads in the world. And Team Evening offered up the world's largest selection of puns.

On Saturday, August 26, Shipwreck Beads hosts its fifth annual artisan fair, featuring 80 local artists.

Shipwreck Beads

(800) 950-4232

8560 Commerce Pl Dr NE, Lacey, WA 98516

