A sneak peek of the five most coveted items at this year's Goodwill Glitter Sale - KING 5 Evening

This weekend thousands of bargain shoppers will hit Seattle's south side for their chance at huge savings on some of the biggest brands in fashion. It's all part of the 34th annual Glitter Sale at Goodwill, which features more than 70,000 designer and vin

KING 7:46 PM. PST November 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories