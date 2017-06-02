A sneak peak at Disney's new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction

The new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction is the first to be based on a Marvel movie by Disney in the United States.

ANAHEIM, CAL. - Disneyland’s brand new attraction has a big Northwest connection. It's called "Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission Breakout" and Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt is part of the ride!

Well, his likeness is, anyway.

It's located inside the California Adventure Park, where the "Tower of Terror" used to be.

"Mission Breakout" is an accelerated-drop-tower dark ride, so it'll get your adrenaline going.

Evening sent two reporters for the grand opening and they were two of the first people in the world to take a ride!

There are actually six different ways to ride it - one is randomly chosen for you.

Each different experience features a different song, and different scene starring the Guardians cast, including Chris Pratt.

Those scenes were also directed by James Gunn, who directed the movies.

It's the first Disney attraction in the United States to be based on a Marvel movie - and we wholeheartedly support having something Guardians-themed so close to home.

