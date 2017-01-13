KING
A Seahawks superhero on the streets of Atlanta

KING 5:45 PM. PST January 13, 2017

ATLANTA - KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever goes undercover behind enemy lines to bring goodwill to rival fans, in preparation for Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff game.  Can superhero Twelfthman tame the streets of Atlanta?

