A reporter with a photographer's eye

BURIEN, WASH. - When former KING 5 reporter Dan Cassuto was not reporting the news, he often took off to explore snow capped mountain ranges and verdant rain forests. But what used to be his hobby is now his full-time job.

Cassuto recently launched his new photography business, Sound Originals.

“I've always loved day trips and adventures,” says Cassuto. “Even when I was a little kid growing up, I would always ask my parents 'Can we go somewhere today? Can we go somewhere different?'"

Cassuto first caught the photo bug on Mount Rainier when he was visiting the Northwest with his parents a decade ago.

These days, he explores the Pacific Northwest with his yellow lab, Duke.

“He's rambunctious and he just wants to smell and greet everybody,” says Cassuto

So the expensive camera stays home while Dan and Duke make videos you can find on YouTube.

“We just do reviews of great dog parks, great hikes, great beaches to go to," says Cassuto. "All I want other people to think when they see any photo is 'Wow! That looks like a cool place!'"

Sound Originals

(206) 569-5345

dan@soundoriginals.com

