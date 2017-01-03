A provocative take on Snow White at The Henry

Snow White, as depicted by artist Paul McCarthy in " White Snow, Wood Sculptures"

SEATTLE - In the exhibit "White Snow, Wood Sculptured" at The Henry you will instantly recognize Snow White, her prince and the seven dwarves. And then, almost as quickly, you might feel deeply mortified.

For that, give thanks to L.A. based artist Paul McCarthy.

"For me, there's a sexuality and an eroticism to the character of Snow White," says McCarthy", like the extended large head and the head tilted back and the open mouth."

McCarthy has been poking and provoking the art world since he first got his hands on a video camera in the 1970's and shot himself in the nude. "Piccadilly Circus" featured actors costumed as George W. Bush and the Queen Mum romping around a closed London bank. A few years later, his giant inflatable installation, "Complex Pile", brought Hong Kong traffic to a standstill. It looked like a pile of poop.

At the Henry, McCarthy is again pushing boundaries.

"There's a lot going on in each sculpture," says museum director Sylvia Wolf. "Sometimes you'll see two Snow Whites or three,. You'll see two princes or two heads. Heads of different scales.

The centerpiece is the 14 foot high, 36,000 pound "Bookends". Like everything else here, it is forged out of recycled black walnut at Walla Walla Foundry.

"There's this thing where they look like lumps together, " says McCarthy. " There's an organic lump-ness to everything."

"It's about shape. It's about materials. It's about scale," says Wolf. "It's meant to turn you inside out a little bit,"

