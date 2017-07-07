A pilgrimage to Poulsbo for licorice fans

Poulsbo's Marina Mart has over 600 different kinds of licorice.

POULSBO, WASH. - You don't need to bow down before the licorice shrine at Poulsbo's Marina Market, but you may get bowled over by the sheer variety. They’re known as the Licorice Shrine and boast more than 600 kinds of licorice.

Owners Andrea Rowe and her husband Jonathan grew up eating licorice, which is especially popular in the Netherlands and Nordic countries.

For nearly twenty years they've made every effort to find unique products from all over the world made from the root of the licorice plant.

There may be no sweet more divisive than licorice. People either love it or hate it.

Andrea's philosophy about licorice? "Eat as much as you can."

If you're among those who share the same kind of zeal, take a pilgrimage to Poulsbo and pay your respects at the Licorice Shrine.

Marina Market

18882 Front St NE

Poulsbo, WA 98370

(360) 779-8430

