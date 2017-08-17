A new mascot is stepping on the Hawks' field

RENTON, WASH. - At 8-weeks-old, Turf, a chocolate brown Lab, moved to Renton to start his job as the Seahawks grounds crew's dog at VMAC, just in time for the start of 2013 season.

Four years later, Turf has become one of the favorites for fans to see at training camp, but not the players also are more than happy to have Turf at Camp.

Jon Ryan from the Seahawks says, “All the guys love him, is one of those things that help to brake the stress.”

"Just to see a dog running around and we get to pet him, is great," said Ryan.

Turf has his own Twitter and Facebook account with more than 3,000 followers-- not bad for this four legged guy.

