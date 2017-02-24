A look back at interviews with Oscar nominees

Edmonds artist Kira Lehtomaki was an animation supervisor on Disney's Zootopia.

SEATTLE - One of the perks of doing this job is getting to interview actors who've been nominated for Academy Awards. When we watch the Oscars Sunday, we'll be cheering for some of the people we've shared some fun moments with over the past year.

If you're looking for a way to root for the home team, consider best actor nominee Viggo Mortenesen whose critically-acclaimed Captain Fantastic was shot in the woods outside Seattle in Index and Carnation.

“It was a great playground for us,” said Mortensen. “And it was perfect in every way for the movie.”

Viggo plays the father of six children growing up off the grid in the Washington wilderness.

“One of the best things I've read about the character I play is, 'Well he's likeable to a degree and he's certainly a committed parent, but he is insane,’ and I thought that's about right,” said Mortensen.

Ryan Gosling is also up for best actor, Emma Stone for best actress, and La La Land for best picture. It's a musical that celebrates LA dreamers.

“Who are you star struck by?” asked Evening reporter Kim Holcomb.

“Tom Hanks,” said Gosling. “He's just the best.”

Hanks did not get an Oscar nomination this year, but the Irish actress Ruth Negga has scored her first for Loving.

“In many ways, sometimes it’s easier to play someone who's quite foreign to you, not in terms of nationality, but just different to you,” said Negga. “Because the distinction is helpful. You don't feel like you're muddying anything.”

An Edmonds artist has fulfilled a lifelong dream as animation supervisor on Disney’s Zootopia, nominated for best animated feature film.

“It's been like a whirlwind, dream, fairytale kind of thing. I don't know,” said Kira Lehtomaki. “I feel like I gave everybody some Kool Aid and they all drank it and now things are working out really well.”

Zootopia's biggest competitor is likely Kubo and the Two Strings, produced in Hillsboro, Oregon and directed by Nike heir Travis Knight.

“To make something that was shot on a tabletop look and feel like it was lensed on an endless vista it's a real challenge,” said Knight.

Kubo is also up for best visual effects, taking on the Jungle Book and the psychedelic Doctor Strange.

Pink Floyd featured Doctor Strange on the cover of one of their albums so the movie returned the favor.

“And if you look carefully in a fight scene with Rachel McAdams he's wearing a Syd Barrett t-shirt. No one's picked that up yet,” said director Scott Derrickson.

Copyright 2017 KING