A look back at interviews with Oscar nominees
One of the perks of doing this job is getting to interview actors who've been nominated for Academy Awards. When we watch the Oscars Sunday, we'll be cheering for some of the people we've shared some fun moments with over the past year.
KING 7:58 PM. PST February 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bill could relieve car tab shock
-
Danny Bonaduce on David Cassidy's dementia diagnosis
-
Hanford contract with Penser North America cancelled
-
Car tab confusion: Does the math add up?
-
Belfair Earthquake 10p
-
Zillow Affordable Pockets
-
4.1 earthquake not the only one
-
Town denies man use of service animal
-
Gov. Inslee signs immigration executive order
-
Tax relief proposed for small breweries
More Stories
-
Community rallies around pastor with inoperable brain tumorFeb 24, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
-
Kent 5-year-old's portraits honor influential black womenFeb 24, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
-
Car-tab controversy makes its way to the state capitolFeb 24, 2017, 12:31 a.m.