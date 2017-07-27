A little piece of Scotland in the PNW at the Scottish Highland Games

See athletes compete at the 71st annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering.

ENUMCLAW, WASH. - A little piece of Scotland is coming right here to the Pacific Northwest.

It's the 71st Annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering.

See Scottish athletes compete in authentic Scottish games, and be sure to bring your appetite because there will be plenty of Scottish food and of course music too.

It's all happening July 29th and 30th at the Expo Center in Enumclaw.

Full schedule of events and ticket information.

