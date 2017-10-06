A library for tools

SEATTLE - It's a haven for handymen who know what they're doing... and a warehouse of whatchamacallits for those who don't.

Whatever your skill level, you can get the job done at the Phinney Neighborhood Association's Tool Library.

"How many tools we have -- that's a tough one," said tool librarian Todd Schwayder. "Two to three-thousand tools."

Schwayder knows the whereabouts of every single tool and what each one does.

His inventory stretches throughout the entire basement, and eventually down a secret tunnel. Through there, found is a workspace of more tools to fix any broken tools.

"We have multiples of most of these tools, so we store those back there."

Everything can be borrowed just like a book from a library and there's no maximum limit on the number of tools you can check out at a time. There's also no huge rental fee if you're a member of the Phinney Neighborhood Association.

However, a small donation from each tool is encouraged.

When you need a tool for your next project, just check it out at the Tool Library.

PNA Tool Library

6615 Dayton Ave N.

Seattle, WA 98103

