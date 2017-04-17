A Lego lovers dream room

Seattle Architect Jeffrey Pelletier puts away one of his 250,000 Lego pieces. (Photo: Evening)

As an Architect, Jeffrey Pelletier of Seattle spends his working hours designing dream homes for clients. But it's what he built in his own house that keeps him feeling like a kid again.

"This is what we call the Lego Lounge. This is three walls of Lego storage that we custom designed," said Pelletier.

And why would one need a room dedicated to Lego's? Well in Pelletier's case, it's all about the size of his collection.

"I have about a quarter of a million pieces," said Pelletier. "I had an empty room and thought, I'm an adult, I can have a Lego room and it spiraled out of control since then."

Lego's aren't just fun for Pelletier, he also finds them very therapeutic.

"It just became a way to relieve stress and to also design things that maybe I couldn't do in my actual profession," explained Pelletier.

And what he creates without any instructions is impressive.

"This is a pretty typical mixed use building like you would see in downtown Seattle. This is a base with retail and commercial and an apartment tower on top," said Pelletier. "This is a Lego Library. This was inspired by kind of a northwest architecture. Big timbers, green roof."

He even built a model of his own house.

"Luckily Lego actually had a color similar to our color which is Lego Lime. And we landscaped the yard did the front porch," said Pelletier.

"It was a big commitment to actually go ahead and build this room realizing the fact that Lego is something that I wanted to be a part of my life and also my kids' life," said Pelletier.

It may not be what every house needs, but for Jeffrey Pelletier everything about his Lego Lounge is awesome.

