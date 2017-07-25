A Food Trolley has customers lining up in Gig Harbor

Early lunch crowd lines up at JW @ The Boatyard in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, WASH. - What happens when trolley cars get too old to climb those steep hills in the Bay Area?

The one called JW @ The Boatyard has retired to Gig Harbor where it serves fish and chips. The first weekend the trolley opened, a line consistently twenty people deep gathered outside. The ravenous crowd bought so much food they ran out.

That's how veteran restauranters Jamie Lindsey and Joe Winniford learned not only did they have a hit on their hands, but that from now on they'd better check the forecast.

"On sunny days we have to staff up double because the lines are just going all day long,” says Lindsey. “It's awesome”.

Customers come for the $12 harbor blackened cod tacos. The $14 lobster rolls are also big sellers.

“We butter poach the lobster and serve it in a toasted bun with arugula, tomatoes and lobster sauce,” says Lindsey.

Another popular dish is the 7 Seas Beer Battered Cod and Chips ( $10).

It's all part of the new flavor manager Ron Roark is trying to give the century old Gig Harbor Boatyard and Marina.



“The whole theme after 4:30 every day when the boatyard closes is really ‘Fun at the Boatyard’”, says Roark. “We want that synergy and the trolley is just perfect.”

There are kids meals for around $5 and Whidbey Island ice cream bars. The trolley can move but, with this kind of success, it's probably not going anywhere.



“We've created a little more of an atmosphere,” says Winniford. “Maybe we’ll be considered a five-star trolley.”

JW @The Boatyard

(253) 432-9991

3117 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

