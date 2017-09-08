KING
A Field Trip Friday to the Washington State Fair

The Washington State Fair runs through September 24.

PUYALLUP, WASH - The Washington State Fair runs through September 24. We rode the carousel, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. We visited baby animals, had Fisher scones and almost never left the massage chairs made by Jaclean

 

 

