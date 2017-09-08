A Field Trip Friday to the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, WASH - The Washington State Fair runs through September 24. We rode the carousel, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. We visited baby animals, had Fisher scones and almost never left the massage chairs made by Jaclean.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV