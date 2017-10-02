A feast for your eyes and stomach at Aulani's Ka Wa'a Luau

KO OLINA, HI - If you had to choose just one experience at Aulani Resort, the Ka Wa’a Luau would have to be one of the top picks.

"If you look at everything we do here at Aulani what we're trying to do is we want to represent Hawaiian culture the most authentic way we can, but we want to add elements of Disney. So here at the Ka Wa'a Luau is no different," says Nathan Rhodes, Director of Banquets & Events at Aulani Resort.

"You're greeted by some of the most wonderful cast members, and as you are escorted to your table they are explaining everything that's happening. Like kapa printing. Paʻi ai taro pounding. If you like the floral leis we teach you how to make those, and for our more adventurous guest who likes the temporary tattoo, if you want to look like a Hawaiian warrior.”

But before your tattoo can dry, it’s time to eat.

"The most incredible part of this experience is the food. All the ingredients here are local. We try to do foods that represent the rich Hawaii traditions of a feast. But we also add some great elements like the Hawaii sea salt crusted prime rib and of course the whole roasted pig with the crispiest skin you've ever had."

After guests take in their meal they're treated to a colorful show that tells the story of the islands.

"Hawaii has so much to offer and the stories that are being told here at the luau are just the most incredible stories that you've ever heard. And guests get to share in that and they get to learn and they walk away feeling educated and more connected to Hawaii and more part of the ‘ohana or the family. I think the entire experience is just a fantastic journey."

