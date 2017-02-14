A complete guide to 'hygge'

'Hygge' is a Danish word that loosely translates to coziness. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SEATTLE - Hygge: a Danish word and one of 2016's "Words of the Year," according to the Oxford Dictionary. There’s no direct translation, but it loosely means coziness and good social atmosphere.

Here are some recommendations for getting a little more hygge in your life.

Ballast Bar

Ballast Bar is a great way to find the social side of hygge – connecting with friends in fun, simple ways. Located in the lower level of Capitol Cider on Pike Street, enjoy their game nights with shuffleboard and Cards Against Humanity.

Seattle Sound Temple

Take a sound bath at Seattle Sound Temple where the sound waves bathe over your body. The room is filled with sounds from singing bowls, bells, a gong, and the instructor’s voice. The class is inspired from the instructor’s trip to Egypt where she was exposed to sound healing.

Loulay’s Hot Chocolate

Chef’s Hot Chocolate was created by owner Thierry Rautureau at Loulay, based on his experiences growing up in the French countryside. His grandparents worked on the farm of a chateau and started their mornings by milking the cows and making breakfast: hot chocolate, made with fresh milk and powdered cocoa, and homemade bread toasted over an open flame.

Reset Suites

On the fourth floor of an office building on Sixth Avenue, is a sanctuary for the stressed out: a dark, blue lit relaxation room at Reset Suites. Try the Guided Relaxation package or the Nap Room. The blinds are drawn so clients can snuggle inside a gigantic foam bean bag bed and get some shut eye.

Coal Headwear

A group of friends got together to start a company that reflected their shared vision, that head wear should be more than an accessory. The accessories take fit, fashion, and function equally seriously, and look at head wear as an extension of you, your identity and your lifestyle.

Comphy Company

Comphy, based near Bellingham, has been making luxury linens since 2003 when owner Mia Richardson, a spa director at the time, wanted a sheet that could stand up to a spa environment. Today, Comphy's clients include the Four Seasons, the Ritz Carlton, and Miraval Spa.

Broth Bar

It's hot, served up in a paper cup, and is definitely not coffee… The owners of Portland's popular bone broth cafe Salt Fire & Time just opened the Broth Bar in Olympia. The broth is made from bones boiled for 72 hours.

5 Cozy Movies

In the spirit of “hygge,” IMDb Senior Film Editor Keith Simanton recommends five films that make audiences feel cozy. Check out the movies here.

