Three cougars at Cougar Mountain Zoo

Cougar Mountain Zoo is celebrating the season with the Big Cat Holiday Celebration. It's one of the highlights of annual Issaquah Reindeer Festival. Meat is the only thing the cats ever put on their wish list. Today and Friday, December 23, you will get to see them tear into their presents. The way they do it might remind you of some kids you know.

