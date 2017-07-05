A BARN for growing creativity

The Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network offers facilities for woodworkers, designers and craftspeople.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASH. - There's a whole lotta makin' going on in Bainbridge.

"The community benefits, number one," said woodworker Jeff Williams.

Williams and his buddies wanted to build a community-supported shop worthy of their skills. Their effort attracted the support of other artisans and Bainbridge Island residents. The result is BARN, the Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network, a nonprofit group, and spectacular new building, with a little something for everyone who works with their hands.

Mark Nichols followed up a career as a producer for Disney to come run this new creativity engine for the Kitsap community, a 25,000-square-foot facility funded with more than 8 million dollars in donations and a wave of enthusiasm.

"Our membership numbers are through the roof," said Nichols.

It's a place where people of all ages can hone their skills and learn new ones.

Nichols said, "An open, inter-generational community of artisans and makers, people who want to learn, people who want to teach, want to share."

The building features 11 different studios, for everything from printing to textiles.

This facility by the people, for the people, is creating more than just crafts, artwork and furnishings. It's building a future.

Nichols added, "The people wanted to come together to make this happen. And they did."

