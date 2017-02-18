6 ways to beat the rainy day blues

SEATTLE - This latest storm had Seattleites ducking for cover and holing up at home. But don't let the weather get you down; here are 6 fun, DRY things to do in Western Washington while the rain pours down outside.

1. Ark Lodge Cinemas - Columbia City

Hole up in Ark Lodge Cinemas for a feature flick on one of the cinema's four screens. Ark Lodge features first-run movies inside a nearly century-old building. The building was originally a masonic lodge, with manufacturing and businesses on the street level and masonic meeting rooms on the second and third floors. A little over a decade ago, it was converted into a small, independent movie theater. Be sure to grab a bag of popcorn before your movie; it's GMO-free, kosher, made with real butter, and delicious.

Ark Lodge Cinemas screens first-run films 7 days a week.

Ark Lodge Cinemas

4816 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118

(206) 721-3156

2. Mini Mountain - Bellevue

Isn't the worst part of skiing, well, the cold? At Mini Mountain in Bellevue, you can get the fun without the frostbite by skiing indoors. The indoor ski center, serving Bellevue and the surrounding areas since 1983, offers ski and snowboarding lessons for novices 2-92. Don't let the dreary weather keep you cooped up. Stay active!

Mini Mountain is open Tuesday--Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can sign up for both indoor and on-snow lessons on their website.

Mini Mountain Indoor Ski Center

1900 132nd Ave NE # A3

Bellevue, WA 98005

(425) 746-7547





3. Cascadia Art Museum - Edmonds

Browse some of the finest Northwest art in an unexpected place. Inside an old Safeway, where the cereal aisle and deli section use to be, there's a wide selection of paintings to check out at the new Cascadia Art Museum. When Edmonds entrepreneur and art collector Lindsay Echelbarger learned that the former supermarket was about to be destroyed, he saw an opportunity to create a museum in his hometown unlike any other in the country. Together with curator David Martin, he reinvented the store into a celebration of Northwest artists, like Paul Morgan Gustin and Ambrose Patterson.

Cascadia Art Museum is open Wednesday--Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors/youths under 18, and children under 4 years old get in free.

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave

Edmonds, WA 98020

(425) 336-4809

4. The Vienna Coffee Company - Lynnwood

Relax with a cup of something warm. The Vienna Coffee Company serves traditional Viennese kaffee, without substitutions or rush orders. Tradition is important, which is why customers are asked to follow a few simple rules: 1) don't be in a rush, 2) order in properly pronounced Viennese German, 3) order strictly off the menu. If the guidelines seem strict, customers sure aren't complaining. Perpetually hurried Seattleites seem to appreciate the quality brews and required time to relax in The Vienna Coffee Company's cozy space. If you think you're up to the challenge, check it out.

The Vienna Coffee Company is the only Viennese kaffeehaus in the Pacific Northwest. They're open Monday--Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Vienna Coffee Company

16108 Ash Way #101

Lynnwood, WA 98087





5. Silver Platters - SoDo

You can kill hours waiting for the weather to clear up by getting lost in Silver Platters. Long before downloading music became a thing, we used to get our tunes at something called a record store. You still can at a big, beautiful spot in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood. Silver Platters has been a chain of record stores in the Northwest for more than 30 years now. There are around 100,000 CDs at the location we visited; maybe one of them is your next favorite album.

Silver Platters has three locations in the greater Seattle area: SoDo, Lynnwood, and Bellevue. All locations are open Monday--Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Silver Platters (SoDo)

2930 1st Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98134

(206) 283-3472





6. Dogwood Play Park - Cedar Park

How often do you wake up in the morning, look out the window, and realize with dread that you have to get up to walk your dog in that cold Seattle rain? Now you and Fido can both stay out of the rain and the cold by hopping over to the city's new off-leash dog park, Dogwood. This 21+ spot offers over 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for dogs to run around in, socialize and wear themselves out having fun. But Dogwood isn't just a popping social spot for dogs. At Dogwood's bar, you too can play around! Crack open a beer, relax and lounge with friends.

Dogwood Play Park is 21+, so no minors allowed. Before stopping by Dogwood, make sure your dog is free of fleas and is spayed or neutered so everyone is guaranteed a fun, safe time. Also make sure to have written proof of your dog's current Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccinations.

Dogwood Play Park and Bar

12568 33rd Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98125

(206) 456-6884

dogwoodplaypark@gmail.com

With so many fun indoor activities, who cares if it ever stops raining? Just kidding.

