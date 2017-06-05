6 more San Juan Island secrets

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, WASH. - Getting to the San Juan Islands really is half the fun. Do your research with Washington State Ferries on the schedules and reservation system. Kenmore Air also has regularly scheduled flights to San Juan, Orcas and Lopez Islands.

One of the prettiest places Evening discovered was Cattle Point on San Juan Island. This is a great place to combine wildflowers, ocean views and island history in one walk.

The hand pies at Holly B's Bakery will soon be as legendary as the butterhorns and cinnamon rolls.

Lopez vibraharp guru Hawk Arps – and his band The Laureates – play a mean version of Desert Caravan. The Evening crew couldn't stop humming that song after seeing them play at the Tour de Lopez.

Interested in doing some Volun-tourism on San Juan Island? National Parks BioBlitz is May 20th and 21st – you can volunteer to work along scientists taking an inventory of all the species on the island.

Finally, don’t miss the Friday Harbor Film Festival the first weekend in November. This festival has premiered important movies like Blackfish, and this year’s lineup – Stories of the Pacific Rim and Beyond - promises to be inspiring and enlightening.

For more information about the San Juan Islands go to www.visitsanjuans.com

