5 places to visit during Seattle Beer Week

There are many reasons to be celebrating right now – from Best Northwest Escapes Reveal Week to the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. It’s also Seattle Beer Week.

The last day of Seattle Beer Week is coming up this weekend, so we’re featuring five of our favorite Seattle bars.

1. Reuben’s Brews | Ballard



Reuben's Brews



Our first recommendation is Reuben's Brews in Ballard -- a great place to grab a cold one.

This family-friendly tap house serves up award-winning beers, including the World Beer Cup.

Don't miss their 22nd annual Coffee Beers and Donuts event on the May 14, where you can taste four coffee-infused beers paired with local, gourmet mini donuts from Mighty-O Donuts. What's more Seattle than that?

(206) 784-2859

5010 14th Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

2. Capitol Cider | Capitol Hill





For one of the country's biggest selection of hard ciders, head over to Capitol Cider in the heart of Capitol Hill.

The ever-changing 30-handle tap features ciders from Pacific Northwest and around the world. You can also enjoy good food, music and shuffleboard.

Capitol Cider

(206) 397-3564

818 E Pike St

Seattle, WA 98122

3. Rhein Haus | Capitol Hill





Bavaria comes to Capitol Hill at Rhein Haus (formerly known as Von Trapp’s).

This classic beer hall features 24 drafts, house-made sausages and five indoor bocce ball courts.

Rhein Haus will be the starting line for the Seattle Beer Week Fun Run on May 14. Registration is $20 per runner. We'll cheers to that!

Rhein Haus

(206) 325.5409

912 12TH AVE

Seattle, WA 98122

4. Toronado | Ravenna





But if you can't wait until Sunday to celebrate, get yourself to Toronado in the Ravenna neighborhood.

This bar and restaurant is serving 16 barrel-aged beers tonight. Or you can go with one of the other 40 craft beers on tap.

Toronado

(206) 525-0654

1205 NE 65th St

Seattle, WA 98115

5. Pike Brewing | Pike Place Public Market

Pike Brewing is also participating in Seattle Beer Week.

Their new brew, Pike Morning After Pale Ale, is made by the women in their crew. It is only available on tap for a limited time and is brewed to benefit Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest.

Pike Brewing Company

(206) 622-6044

1415 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

