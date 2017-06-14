4 reasons to staycation at Four Seasons Seattle

The Infinity Pool at Four Seasons Seattle is always 84 degrees and guests are served complimentary treats every hour.

SEATTLE - If you haven’t spent any time at Four Seasons Seattle, summer is a perfect time to treat yourself to a staycation.

Four new experiences make it an ideal getaway for locals.

#1 Infinity Pool and Bar

At this rooftop pool, the water is always 84 degrees, the views are stellar, and there are new complimentary treats served to guests every hour.

"You have some little popcorn, you have some chocolate lollipops, you also have these cute M&M's with the Four Seasons Seattle logo on them,” said Nicolas De Gols, Director of Food and Beverage.

There are also new poolside menu items, like a hot dog made of lobster. You can order without even drying off – the menus are waterproof, and they float.

During the summer, there are also poolside pop-up shops and a sunset s’more cart.

#2 Complimentary Hotel Car Service

A Tesla Model X will drop off or pick up hotel guests from almost anywhere downtown, at no cost.

"It's a great thing that many people don't know about,” said Four Season Seattle doorman Riley Jones. “They're actually wowed about it when they find out,”

The electric vehicle seats 7 people and has automatic “Falcon Wing” doors that open out.

#3 Goldfinch Tavern

The award-winning restaurant located on the Four Seasons main floor serves every meal of the day, and their new menu item is a perfect to dish to share on a staycation - the “seafood tower.”

"(It serves) two people, four people, maybe even six people, so it's really a lot of fun,” said Chef Joe Ritchie. "It's all about the sea because we're right by Puget Sound. You're looking right at it from the dining room, it's really amazing."

#4 Coffee Concierge

From 6 to 10 every morning, just push a button and they'll deliver fresh-brewed coffee to your room - free of charge.

The coffee concierge can also recommend nearby coffee shops, depending on your preference.

"It's a very good spot to explore the city and keep having the experience of Seattle coffee,” said room service server Ragnar Magana.

(Honorable mention: spa services, including a full-day package with access to the Infinity Pool.)

