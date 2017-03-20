KING
Close

22 Million Dollar Mercer Island Mansion

26 Million Dollar Mercer Island Mansion. It's one of the most luxurious homes around. We have the keys.

Michael King , KING 7:30 PM. PDT March 20, 2017

MERCER ISLAND, WASH. - What can 22 million dollars get you nowadays? A Mercer Island mansion right on the lake!

Five bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, 7 fireplaces! This 15,000 square foot home features 280 feet of waterfront with a dock that can accommodate a 150 foot yacht.

The sports pavilion includes a private tennis court, racketball/squash/basketball/pickleball court, weight room, hot tub and sauna.

 

 

Copyright King 2017


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories