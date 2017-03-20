22 Million Dollar Mercer Island Mansion

MERCER ISLAND, WASH. - What can 22 million dollars get you nowadays? A Mercer Island mansion right on the lake!
Five bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, 7 fireplaces! This 15,000 square foot home features 280 feet of waterfront with a dock that can accommodate a 150 foot yacht.
The sports pavilion includes a private tennis court, racketball/squash/basketball/pickleball court, weight room, hot tub and sauna.
