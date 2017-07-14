15 local restaurants you can boat to

100 Pound Clam sits on the south end of Lake Union and has dock space for diners who arrive by boat.

What better way to taste Seattle’s dining options than by boat?

With help from our friends at Carefree Boat Club, we hit up four restaurants in less than five hours.

"You're out here in the sun, the wind's blowing through your hair, everyone's having a good time,” said Justin Wolff, owner of Carefree Boat Club. “You're always having fun on a boat."

Carefree members pay an initiation fee and monthly dues for access to an array of watercraft, from fishing boats to cruisers.

We set out on a pontoon boat and headed to Agua Verde Cafe in Portage Bay for breakfast.

It's first-come, first-serve and the line is often out the door, so weekday mornings are a great time to pop in. We recommend the raspberry and mango scone, salmon scramble and everything at the house-made salsa bar.

Just about 10 minutes away, you’ll find Ivar’s Salmon House on the north end of Lake Union. Boats can moor at their dock for three hours – plenty of time to sit down inside the dining room.

"During the sunniest days, we have everything from paddle boats to big huge yachts that pull up," said Executive Chef James Somerville.

The to-go window is also a terrific option for people who can’t wait to get back on the water.

On the south end of Lake Union, you’ll find 100 Pound Clam. They serve cold beer and irresistible starters on a picturesque outdoor deck. We recommend the Dungeness Crab Louie Wedge and Poutine O' The Sea.

“It's a great place to sit and enjoy a perfect Seattle day,” said owner Dan Bugge. “The Space Needle is our back drop, the marina, the boats, the seaplanes, it's about as Seattle as you can get."

For evening cocktails and appetizers, Westward boasts what may be the best outdoor seating in the city.

"We like to create experiences here, and I think the place itself helps us play into that,” said General Manager Austin Polley.

The Mediterranean-inspired menu is served in the formal dining room, but lots of boaters tie up just long enough for evening cocktails and appetizers.

Here’s a list of other local restaurants accessible by boat:

Ship Canal

Lake Union

Lake Washington

Renton

Gene Coulon Park - Ivar's and Kidd Valley

Kirkland Carillon Point

Leschi

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV