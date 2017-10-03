13th Annual Marcus Trufant Celebrity Bowling & Billiard Classic

SEATTLE - At the 13th annual Marcus Trufant Celebrity Bowling and Billiards Classic, fans get up close and personal with their favorite players.

Trufant Family Foundation

"Our vision is to be an example of service to others in our giving of time, resources, and ourselves; out of love for the betterment of children, adults, families and the community. We strive to make a difference in someone's life one person at a time and to share his or her success stories with others as a true example that all things are possible, and can be achieved, to those who believe"

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV