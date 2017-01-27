#WhatsTrending: Join a mermaid community, BumbleVID, and the Bootay Bag

Staying on top of the latest trends is exhausting, that's why we like to cheat a little and let Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie tell us What's Trending this week!

KING 8:37 PM. PST January 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories