#WhatsTrending: Boozy Popsicles, Showerless Shaving Gel, Birth Year Tattoos
Summer is right around the corner and 'poptails' are all the rage! Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending from Shug's Soda Fountain & Ice Cream in Pike Place Market. (Btw, they have AMAZING ice cream cocktai
KING 8:06 PM. PDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ivar's fights unplanned airport departure
-
Kreidler on health insurers pulling out of Klickitat, Grays Harbor
-
F.X. McRory's moving after 40 years
-
Hanford workers take cover after alarm
-
A new antenna could change the world
-
3 arrested and charged for thrill shootings
-
Overturned box truck causing traffic snarls on I-5 in Tacoma
-
Comey Hearing - Concerned Trump 'might lie'
-
Local reaction to Comey's testimony
-
Everett Creatively Address Drug Problem
More Stories
-
Thunderstorms dump hail, lightning to western WashingtonJun. 9, 2017, 6:49 p.m.
-
Saturday showdown in Seattle over "Anti-Sharia" rallyJun. 9, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
-
Popular green space leveled for Renton housingJun. 9, 2017, 6:27 p.m.