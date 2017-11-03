'Thor: Ragnarok' Movie Review - Honest Reviews with Kim Holcomb - KING 5 Evening

Thor: Ragnarok is rated PG-13 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett and Idris Elba. It opens in theaters November 3.

KING 7:55 PM. PDT November 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories