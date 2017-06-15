'Romy & Michele' musical makes world premiere at 5th Ave

When it hit theaters in 1997, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion wasn't exactly a blockbuster. But thanks to video it achieved cult-like status due to its devoted fans. Now, the high-heeled besties are back. This time in a musical making its world pre

KING 7:52 PM. PDT June 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories