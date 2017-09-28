Wed. 9/26 - Museum of Pop Culture - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts from the Museum of Popular Culture. Featuring: Museum of Pop Culture's new horror exhibit, Centennial Sk8 Festival, Live Wire with Luke Burbank, Ron Upshaw, Petosa Accordions and a tour of NBC's Great News.

KING 10:46 AM. PDT September 28, 2017

