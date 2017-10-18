Wed, 10/18 - Teatro Zinzanni - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan hosts from Teatro Zinzanni. Featuring: Teatro Zinzanni's Austrian Amazon - Manuela Horn, Rainier Beach, Teatro Zinzanni Trapeze couple, kids learn to cook to battle IBS, Halloween Holograms AtmosFX, WedWeighIn - Office Pet Peeves.

KING 10:05 PM. PDT October 18, 2017

