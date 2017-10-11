Wed, 10/11 - Tacoma - KING 5 Evening, Full Episode

Saint Bryan hosts from Tacoma. Featuring: MzTwist, Tacoma's Spaceworks, Small Talk Advice, surreal photographer Gabe Tomoiaga, Samshek, Ty Harper commutes by Kayak.

KING 8:09 PM. PDT October 11, 2017

